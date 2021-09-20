Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,998,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 39.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

