$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 294.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $106,613. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $4,761,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 235,912 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

