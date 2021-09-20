National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $162.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.72.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

