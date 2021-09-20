The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $61.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

