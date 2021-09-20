Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $311.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.72. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

