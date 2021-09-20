Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $143.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

