Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Souders Financial Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.