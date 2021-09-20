World Asset Management Inc Buys 260 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $423.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

