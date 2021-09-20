Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.