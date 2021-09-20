iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

