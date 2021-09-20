Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.
About Land Securities Group
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
