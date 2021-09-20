Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDSCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

