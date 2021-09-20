Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 972,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

