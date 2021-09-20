TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Get TELUS alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 739,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 69,643 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TU opened at $22.53 on Monday. TELUS has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.