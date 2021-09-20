Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,210 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 386,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.