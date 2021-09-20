AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 719 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 193.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,040 shares of company stock valued at $197,482,454. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $651.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $625.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

