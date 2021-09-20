SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

SIVB stock opened at $610.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $572.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.48. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $623.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

