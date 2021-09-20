Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

