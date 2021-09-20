Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,559,521. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.08 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.