AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.