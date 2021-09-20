Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kohl’s by 52.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 90,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $305,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

KSS stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

