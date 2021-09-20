iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76.

