Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

JBGS stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

