$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

