Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells $58,529.52 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

