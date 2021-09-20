HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $127.71 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

