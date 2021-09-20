iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 150,307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $185.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.38. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.