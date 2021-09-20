abrdn plc Sells 75 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,964.16 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,980.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,871.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

