The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY opened at $175.07 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

