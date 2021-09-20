Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $482.37 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $503.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.55 and a 200-day moving average of $390.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

