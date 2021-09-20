AGF Investments Inc. Buys 6,157 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
