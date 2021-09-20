AGF Investments Inc. Buys 6,157 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

