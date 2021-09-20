Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 200 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $534.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.67. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $540.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

