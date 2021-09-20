abrdn plc Acquires 599 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $342.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.74 and a twelve month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

