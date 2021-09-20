abrdn plc Sells 28,355 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,355 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 235,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 443,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH opened at $75.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

