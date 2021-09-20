Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.51 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.64.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.60.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

