Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,846,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,179,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Shares of FIS opened at $123.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

