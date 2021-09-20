Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95.

