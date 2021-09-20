Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 420,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,037,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,874,000 after buying an additional 80,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.29 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $192.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

