Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCIV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 939,624 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% during the first quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 665,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $5,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

CCIV opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

