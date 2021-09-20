VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,749,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,570.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,778 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 65,419 shares during the period.

BIZD stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

