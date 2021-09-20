Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 64.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 86.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 337.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,650. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

