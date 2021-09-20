Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,090,211 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 93.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090,211 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

