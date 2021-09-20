Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock opened at $255.86 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day moving average is $257.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

