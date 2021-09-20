Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 758,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVGN shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $78.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

