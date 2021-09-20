Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE HIMS opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.