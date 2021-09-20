Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTC opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Micro Imaging Technology has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

