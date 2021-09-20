Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.04 Million

Analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post $239.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.72 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $968.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $972.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE STVN opened at $27.00 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

