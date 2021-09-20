Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $255,000 Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPE opened at $15.78 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

