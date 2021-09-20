WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.