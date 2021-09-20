National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.