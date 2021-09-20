National Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,343 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

